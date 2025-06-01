'MARRIED WITH CHILDREN' FORETELLS BRUCE JENNER TRANSGENDER-PSYOP 18 YRS. BEFORE IT HAPPENED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[4-26-15] The classic TV series, “Married With Children” seems to have predicted Bruce Jenner’s transformation from male to female years before he publicly declared it. During a scene from the Fox hit show that ran from 1987 to 1997, two patrons at Gary’s Shoes, where lead character Al Bundy worked, approached Bundy’s female neighbor, Marcy, and asked, “Aren’t you Bruce Jenner?” - The scene came during the 1997 episode, “Torch Song Duet,” featuring a radio contest to see who would get to carry the Olympic torch through the city..
