MAX Blumenthal : Israeli Meddling in US Politics.





© Judge Andrew Napolitano - #JudgingFreedom





Judging Freedom is produced by OMG Media Partners, LLC.

https://omgmediapartners.com













Reproduction or distribution is prohibited without the express written consent of #JudgingFreedom. All media used in the production is copyrighted by its original owner and used under Fair Use for commentary and criticism, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 107. Submit any copyright claims in writing via JudgeNap.com.





Judge Napolitano is the author of numerous books, including several New York Times bestsellers:





Freedom’s Anchor: An Introduction to Natural Law Jurisprudence in American Constitutional History

https://amzn.to/3XIOu0u









Lies the Government Told You: Myth, Power, and Deception in American History

https://amzn.to/45HCePS









The Constitution in Exile: How the Federal Government Has Seized Power by Rewriting the Supreme Law of the Land

https://amzn.to/45FvySp









It is Dangerous to be Right when the Government is Wrong: The Case for Personal Freedom

https://amzn.to/3L1L9lt









Dred Scott's Revenge: A Legal History of Race and Freedom in America

https://amzn.to/3zjrDOW









Theodore and Woodrow: How Two American Presidents Destroyed Constitutional Freedom

https://amzn.to/3VLI8L8









Constitutional Chaos: What Happens When the Government Breaks Its Own Laws

https://amzn.to/3L1LowT









A Nation of Sheep:

https://amzn.to/4cBCkL5









Suicide Pact: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Assault on Civil Liberties

https://amzn.to/3VG9sul









Find More Here: https://amzn.to/4cXKjT5

















Disclaimer: Any advertisements inserted by third parties (e.g., Google) do not necessarily represent the views of the host, guests, or affiliated partners. Links may include affiliate referrals.