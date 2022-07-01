This is Tyler Dinsmoor quoting Bible verses. He posted this video on the Gab social network.





Sodomite LGBT pedophiles made a complaint to police.

Police hunted him down and placed him under arrest for, "Civil Rights Malicious Harassment with a Hate Crimes Enhancement". He was given a 1-million-dollar bail for posting this video explaining biblical doctrine on sodomy as practiced by the greater "LGBQT community"





If you're American, you no longer have first amendment or constitutional rights. If you speak out against current regime doctrine, you will be hunted down and punished.





Pedophiles are now a protected class in America. If you try to shield your children you will be persecuted. If you hold biblical values or read the bible aloud publicly, you will be hunted. If you're a perverted man dressed in lewd women's clothes in a library, reading depraved, degerate and deviant LGBQT picture books to children, no problem.





Enough of this LGBQT depravity. Take back the civilization. Restore Biblical values.