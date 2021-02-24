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Persecution of apostate Laodicea Church begins after the persecuted Philadelphia Church is raptured
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53 views • February 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Once we real Christians (Philadelphia Church in the Bible) is raptured into heaven, then the religious Christians Tribulation Saints (Laodicea Church in the Bible) will be persecuted, and arrested, and children confiscated for sacrifice and human meat food by the Dracos, and thrown into the AntiChrist FEMA Nazi 5th Reich holocaust camps, and beheaded by Noahide law guillotines. The timing of the persecutions of the Church Saints (Philadelphia Church real Christians) and the Tribulation Saints (Laodicea Church religious Christians) are different. They get persecuted after we are raptured. You will know who they are, because they are the ones who do not speak 100% of the above truth, but they modify and sterilize and dilute the truth, in order to prevent getting assassinated, and their families slaughtered, and their incomes cut off, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and kicked out of their pastors’ jobs as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs for Jesus who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life, and their reputations destroyed forever and ridiculed by their church donators and book customers and coworkers and bosses and clients. They are the reprobate degenerate lukewarm apostate End Times Church (Laodicea Church) that Jesus prophesied would appear. They are here now. They are modifying and sterilizing and diluting the truth they speak with great fear, in order to prevent themselves from getting assassinated and ridiculed. This, dear brethren, is how you tell the difference between the real Christian Church Saints “Bride of Christ” (Philadelphia Church that has the Holy Spirit) and the religious Christian Tribulation Saints “2 Thessalonian 2:3 apostate falling away church” (Laodicea Church that does not have the Holy Spirit). They are the ones who are modifying and sterilizing and diluting the truth they speak, in order to prevent any oxidization stains on their pretty faces and loss of hair, and their families massacred, and their dog’s head cut off and hung from the tree, and demon spirits punching and choking them while they sleep, and their car brakes cut, and their homes burned down with gas valves that are secretly opened to explode. They are the false doctrine “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” people who are saying, “What makes you think you are not going through the Tribulation Age and you are free from any persecution when for most of the church history the Church has been persecuted, and our brothers in communist nations and Muslim nations are being persecuted horrifically even now.” However, you will see that these lying spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies do not have a single oxidization stain from the poisonings or fast-growing cancer frequency wave weapon wart on their faces, and they are somehow immune right now from persecutions, but they claim to be the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” selling books and DVDs and “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” conference tickets and fraud scam emergency gold in their Christian ministries, using Satan Lucifer’s “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies” prepper Christian businesses. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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