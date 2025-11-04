Putin opens National Unity Day ceremony at the Kremlin

This holiday was established in memory of the feat of our people more than 4 centuries ago, who rose to defend the independence of the Motherland.

It was precisely their great unity, their sense of responsibility and duty to the Fatherland, that made it possible to strengthen the foundations of the state, to defend the sacred right

to hold on to our own roots and moral pillars.

ℹ️National Unity Day (День народного единства) is a Russian public holiday celebrated on November 4th. It commemorates the 1612 uprising that expelled Polish–Lithuanian forces from Moscow and marked the end of the Time of Troubles.

Adding:

Putin has signed a law allowing the call-up of reservists to protect Russia’s critical infrastructure.

The General Staff emphasized that this is not a mobilization, noting that reservists are distinct from contract soldiers. They will serve only in their home regions and will not be sent to the front.

The law applies only to those who voluntarily signed contracts with the Defense Ministry to be part of the mobilization reserve — not to all men who previously served. Estimates suggest around 100,000 such reservists exist, though the figure is unconfirmed. Previously, they could be called up only during mobilization or martial law; now they can be deployed without those conditions. A clause allowing their use abroad was removed from the final draft.

Putin also signed another law extending Russia’s conscription cycle to a full year, though actual call-ups will still occur twice annually. Medical checks and commission reviews will now run continuously.

Conscripts, aged 18–30, are not sent to fight in Ukraine unless they sign contracts. The draft also covers new Russian citizens in that age group, including residents of territories that joined Russia.