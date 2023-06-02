Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
0% Chance Biden will be Re-Elected after Latest Big Fall
17 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 18 hours ago |

Joe Biden took a big spill in front of all the cameras at an Air Force rally. If people don't see the massive physical and mental decline in Joe Biden, after many including myself, had announced before the 2020 election that he clearly had dementia, and somehow he is reelected, that America is in big trouble.#joebiden #bidenfall #uspolitics #america


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
dementiademocratsdncjoe bidengavin newsomus politicsrfk juniorjoe biden dementialeftist logiccommander-in-chiefjoe biden fallsair force rallydemocratic nominationdnc corruptionjoe biden is a disasterjoe biden fragile

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket