0% Chance Biden will be Re-Elected after Latest Big Fall

Joe Biden took a big spill in front of all the cameras at an Air Force rally. If people don't see the massive physical and mental decline in Joe Biden, after many including myself, had announced before the 2020 election that he clearly had dementia, and somehow he is reelected, that America is in big trouble.#joebiden #bidenfall #uspolitics #america





