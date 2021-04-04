Don't Give In To The System

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An encouragement to stay the course. I've been hearing from folk here recently and today who are being coerced to go against their convictions and beliefs. They have been told otherwise they will lose their position or job.

Do not let your God-given human right be infringed no matter what. Remember your freedoms do not come from earthly systems. Remember also we are spiritual beings and our physical bodies will perish. There is absolutely no reason to submit to godlessness.

I couldn't be too specific in this video message as I've recently received warnings from both Facebook and YouTube and I need to keep these platforms for as long as possible.

During this season let us focus on all that is good, looking at the incredible hope of the resurrection and the life of freedom in the hereafter, where the evildoers have been judged and where all wickedness has finally been done away with forever.

God bless you dear friends, I'm praying for you all. Much love.