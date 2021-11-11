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𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝟎𝐓𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃S-𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐒 𝐅𝐋𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍
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41 views • November 11, 2021
.𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝟎𝐓𝐇𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐒, 𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐒 𝐅𝐋𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍
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