What's Wrong With The Modern Church: Comparing Biblical Truth With Today's Compromised Christianity
What's Wrong With The Modern Church: Comparing Biblical Truth With Today's Compromised Christianity
LastChristian
LastChristian
Premieres 11/26/25, 02:00 AM

The modern church is at a crossroads. Across America and much of the Western world, churches have drifted from the uncompromising foundation laid by Jesus Christ and the Apostles. This episode exposes the widening gap between the Biblical Church of Scripture and the entertainment-driven, comfort-focused, culturally-compromised model that dominates today’s religious landscape.

Join hosts David Paxton and JD Williams, Evangelical Press Association Members, as they walk listeners through the core differences: repentance versus relevance, holiness versus compromise, sound doctrine versus motivational speeches, genuine discipleship versus consumer Christianity.

This program calls believers back to the only standard that matters. The infallible, unchanging Word of God.

Through a bold, unfiltered discussion rooted in Scripture, we reveal why the early Church turned the world upside down… and why the modern church is struggling to stand. Most importantly, we explore how Christians today can return to the truth, power, purity, and authority of the original Church Christ Himself established.

If you desire a deeper walk with God, a clearer biblical worldview, and a renewed boldness to stand for genuine truth in a world saturated with counterfeit religion, this episode is for you.

For more information, resources, and broadcasts, visit https://www.lastchristian.net.

Keywords
bible studyrepentanceapostasyrevivalbiblical truthdiscernmentbook of actschurch historyspiritual compromiselukewarm churchholinesssound doctrinelast days churchearly churchchurch reformtrue gospelend times churchmodern churchconservative christianchristian worldviewapostolic teachingchristian discipleshipbiblical churchevangelical teachingreturning to scripture
