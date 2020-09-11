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Blackwater Sentry 12 Shotgun
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48 views • September 11, 2020
Blackwater introduces their new Sentry 12 shotgun, just released August 2020. The Sentry 12 is a magazine-fed, pump-action, 12 gauge shotgun designed for home defense and tactical use. It's lightweight with a short length of pull, making it effortless to transition from target to target while possessing first in class field strip ease.
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