The Supply Chain Halts · Oct 4, 2021

Bowne ReportResident Biden is gonna manage to even ruin the Holidays. The economy much like the global supply chain is showing signs that it may be about to come to a grinding halt. China ran out of coal and is now rationing power to a grid that is on the verge of collapse. Auto industries worldwide are waiting on semiconducters causing production to come to a stop. Hollywood is about to get hit by a massive strike. And the Real Estate sector is telegraphing a collapse. While millions of business struggle to bring back an employment sector that doesn't want to come back.And very soon your Christmas Tree and Thanksgiving Turkey will be in short supply. As Fauci says Christmas maybe cancelled.Biden’s 1.9 Trillion dollar American rescue plan has done little to build back better. In fact his tyrannical mandates are fueling the greatest shortage of healthcare workers in U.S History. And it won't be long before the quantative easing machine is kicked back on to keep the Stock Market churning. As two Federal Reserve Chairman conspicuously quit at the same time.According to Michael Snyder of the Economic Blog "...The mainstream media keeps trying to put a happy face on the “temporary” shortages, but an industry insider has let me know what is really going on behind the scenes. This particular insider runs a grocery store in Maine, and he says that things are as bad as he has ever seen. In fact, he says that he has “never seen anything close to what is happening now”. Snyder goes on to detail shortages of common items from Gatorade and Gallon water to Deli and bakery items.Something wicked this way comes. Get prepared now.