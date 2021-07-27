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Urgent Action Alert - Protect Your Privacy
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190 views • July 27, 2021
The AVN has just discovered that there are plans to use the data from the Australian Immunisation Register to inform State Governments of who is and is not vaccinated for the purposes of bringing in a vaccine passport within the next 2 months.
What we were not aware of is the fact that we can opt-out of allowing the government to share our data with any third party including sharing it with whomever will win the tender to operate the passport system.
Time is short since the federal government has already said they have everything ready to go for the vaccine passports and are only waiting on the States to complete their end.
Please visit this website - https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/.../heal.../forms/im017 and fill in the form IM017. It cannot be done online but must be printed out and mailed - we recommend you do this by express post and also if you don’t mind spending a few dollars, paying for the proof of delivery so you have the signature of who has received it should they claim they never got it.
Please share this as widely as possible since it is urgent that we opt out now while we still can.
What we were not aware of is the fact that we can opt-out of allowing the government to share our data with any third party including sharing it with whomever will win the tender to operate the passport system.
Time is short since the federal government has already said they have everything ready to go for the vaccine passports and are only waiting on the States to complete their end.
Please visit this website - https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/.../heal.../forms/im017 and fill in the form IM017. It cannot be done online but must be printed out and mailed - we recommend you do this by express post and also if you don’t mind spending a few dollars, paying for the proof of delivery so you have the signature of who has received it should they claim they never got it.
Please share this as widely as possible since it is urgent that we opt out now while we still can.
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