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Behind Enemy Lines: What to Do Now Daniel
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140 views • January 25, 2021
We find ourselves behind enemy lines. We have been declared the enemy by the powers that be. How are we going to handle ourselves now. We can overcome and still win others over. Hope and faith in action is needed now. Please like, share and subscribe if you want more "Behind Enemy Lines" series.
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