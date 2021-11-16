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Your Dinner Table and Planetary Health
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1 view • November 16, 2021
Lord Birkenhead in 1929 made a prediction that agriculture would be done away with as an industry and would become only a hobby. He also predicted that our foods would be synthetically made.
The Elite Powers - The Rockefeller Foundations Reset the Table and the Planetary Health Alliance is moving at WARP Speed to gain control of the food available for your table. They plan on doing this by placing the Pagan Worship Of Mother Earth as the Numbers One Priority in deciding who eats and what you will eat! They will control every nutrient that goes into your body and how it is grown as determined by Planetary Health Professionals.
They want absolute control of HUMAN Behavior!
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
The Elite Powers - The Rockefeller Foundations Reset the Table and the Planetary Health Alliance is moving at WARP Speed to gain control of the food available for your table. They plan on doing this by placing the Pagan Worship Of Mother Earth as the Numbers One Priority in deciding who eats and what you will eat! They will control every nutrient that goes into your body and how it is grown as determined by Planetary Health Professionals.
They want absolute control of HUMAN Behavior!
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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