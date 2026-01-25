1.25.26 Patriot Streetfighter & Sister Keri, The Christ Consciousness

Sister Keri talks about all the aspects of the war centered around the Christ consciousness.





Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth. Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/





Buy Gold, Buy Silver PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT" Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com





Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at http://mphcs.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "PSF" for best price





Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/ EVENTS...





Join the mission to save the bees, the planet, and humanity. https://4rbees.com/?ref=195 | Use code PSF for 20% off





Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter

Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689 New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr

TikTok: recently taken down

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio





Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST http://revolution.radio/ (Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO 😎 Call-in listeners 641-793-7038