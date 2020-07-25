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My Favourite Part of the Hearing thus Far - I Have an iPhone Speech
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39 views • July 25, 2020
My Favourite Part of the Hearing thus far. ‘I Have an iPhone, And If I Move From Here And Go Over There And Sit With My Democrat Friends Which Will Make Them Real Nervous…’
It frightens me how little these people understand technology in general. Mr. Monopoly stole the show though.
I understand why he is the CEO of Google I would’ve said “ Google it “ I don’t know or it’s entirely possible.
It frightens me how little these people understand technology in general. Mr. Monopoly stole the show though.
I understand why he is the CEO of Google I would’ve said “ Google it “ I don’t know or it’s entirely possible.
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