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TASA - June 28, 2021 - 6) How to Lawfully Access your Public Trust Account - Justice Anna
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30 views • July 10, 2021
They have created something illegal under your name called Public Trust. You won't be able to access its cash, however, once you correct your Status as American State National or State Citizen and Signed to come home, then eventually will be able to access your Public Trust in a Lawful way through vendor card. Your Public trust can be used to pay off all your debt including college loans, home mortgage, insecure Loans, credit cards, house bills, hospital bills, Car loans, and much more. Stay away from bonds / bondage, it is slavery, it's the criminals most powerful tool to slave people.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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