BrightLearn - Dr. Earl Mindell's Unsafe at Any Meal: How to Avoid Hidden Toxins in Your Food by Dr. Earl Mindell and Hester Mundis

Dr. Earl Mindell's Unsafe at Any Meal: How to Avoid Hidden Toxins in Your Food by Dr. Earl Mindell and Hester Mundis
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
199 followers
202 views • 2 months ago

"Dr. Earl Mindell's Unsafe at Any Meal: How to Avoid Hidden Toxins in Your Food" by Dr. Earl Mindell and Hester Mundis explores the complexities and potential pitfalls of reading food labels, highlighting the inadequacies and misleading information that can be present. The book questions why food labels can't be more straightforward and examines the 1990 Nutrition Labeling and Education Act's impact on consumer understanding. It delves into the Reference Daily Intakes (RDIs) and Daily Reference Values (DRVs), explaining how they are calculated and their limitations. The authors also point out that certain ingredients, bioengineered foods, and potential allergens do not have to be listed on labels, leading to potential health risks. They critique the use of vague terms like "diet," "light," and "natural," which can be misleading, and discuss the issues with additives, including those on the GRAS list. The book also addresses unintentional additives like antibiotics, hormones, and pesticides, as well as the potential risks of irradiation. Mindell and Mundis advise consumers to read labels carefully, choose products with fewer harmful ingredients and be aware of serving sizes to protect their health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

