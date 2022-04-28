© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veteran Pro-Life Advocate Exposes Abortion Atrocities
Follow
1
Share
Report
153 views • April 28, 2022
Operation Rescue founder Randall Terry https://www.randallterry.com/ was in West Virginia in March to meet with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. He wanted to convince the right-leaning Democrat to oppose the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, and he planned to drive home to Tennessee immediately after their discussion.
That was when he got the phone call.
Pro-life activists in Washington, D.C., had recovered more than 100 mutilated bodies of infants from an abortion mill there. As directors of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), https://thenewamerican.com/pro-lifers-demand-justice-for-slain-infants/ Lauren Handy and Terrisa Bukovinac are no strangers to the pro-life arena. But nothing could have prepared them for what they found, and they needed Terry’s decades worth of expertise on the front lines of the fight to end America’s holocaust.
He rushed to Washington to advise them. Five late-term babies appeared to be victims of federal crimes. He is now entrenched with them in their struggle to bring about #JusticeForTheFive. He visited with The New American to tell his story.
Related articles:
https://thenewamerican.com/infant-bodies-recovered-from-d-c-pro-life-activists-home/
https://thenewamerican.com/the-mystery-behind-dead-infants-in-a-washington-d-c-apartment/
https://thenewamerican.com/pro-lifers-demand-justice-for-slain-infants/
That was when he got the phone call.
Pro-life activists in Washington, D.C., had recovered more than 100 mutilated bodies of infants from an abortion mill there. As directors of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), https://thenewamerican.com/pro-lifers-demand-justice-for-slain-infants/ Lauren Handy and Terrisa Bukovinac are no strangers to the pro-life arena. But nothing could have prepared them for what they found, and they needed Terry’s decades worth of expertise on the front lines of the fight to end America’s holocaust.
He rushed to Washington to advise them. Five late-term babies appeared to be victims of federal crimes. He is now entrenched with them in their struggle to bring about #JusticeForTheFive. He visited with The New American to tell his story.
Related articles:
https://thenewamerican.com/infant-bodies-recovered-from-d-c-pro-life-activists-home/
https://thenewamerican.com/the-mystery-behind-dead-infants-in-a-washington-d-c-apartment/
https://thenewamerican.com/pro-lifers-demand-justice-for-slain-infants/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.