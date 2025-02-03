Why Christians Should Fight the Rising Genocidal Hatred of Jewish People - Olivier Melnick





Antisemitism is the world’s longest burning form of genocidal hatred, and as decades pass, it rears its ugly head and threatens the safety and well-being of Jews around the world. Olivier Melnick is extremely knowledgeable on this subject. He is the executive director of Shalom in Messiah Ministries. In addition, he is the author of seven books, four of which are centered on the history of the Jewish people and the rise of antisemitism around the world. Olivier discusses the disturbing uptick in hatred toward the Jewish people in America and abroad today. Through a Biblical lens, Olivier believes that God is far from done with the people of Israel, and he explains in more detail how the war in the Middle East has become a trigger for antisemitic sympathies among pro-Palestinian protestors.









TAKEAWAYS





Genocide is defined as the destruction of an ethnic group by at least 25 percent





In Gaza, Palestinians have increased their population by over 2 percent - that does not fit the criterion of genocide





Check out Olivier’s book: The Normalization of Antisemitism: When the Longest Hatred Becomes the New Normal





The Holocaust was the only genocide in which an ethnic group was hunted down and brought back into the country to be murdered









