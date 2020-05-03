© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
コロナウイルスの祈り
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • May 03, 2020
Made in US for Japan
Corona Virus Prayer
visit GetWisdom.com for more information
コロナウイルスの祈り
「親愛なる主（神、アッラー、
すべてなるものの創造主、
ソースの創造主）どうか日々私自身、
私の愛する人々、感染した全ての人間・生き物達、
そして地球全体から危険なウイルスを全て除去するか無害にして下さい。」
「このお祈りを何度も繰り返す事で皆を安全に保ち、
被災者の回復、安否そして健康を願いましょう。」
Corona Virus Prayer
visit GetWisdom.com for more information
コロナウイルスの祈り
「親愛なる主（神、アッラー、
すべてなるものの創造主、
ソースの創造主）どうか日々私自身、
私の愛する人々、感染した全ての人間・生き物達、
そして地球全体から危険なウイルスを全て除去するか無害にして下さい。」
「このお祈りを何度も繰り返す事で皆を安全に保ち、
被災者の回復、安否そして健康を願いましょう。」
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.