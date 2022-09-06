Wiltshire, UK - Home to the Knights Templar Pedophile Cops, Crop Circles, UFO's and Stonehenge

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This is my third video involving Wiltshire County, UK. So far I have covered the corruption behind their police force in covering up for pedophiles and then I discovered that Wiltshire is a freaky county that includes the iconic Stonehenge and then I discovered that it is also the number one county in the UK for crop circles. I have to keep an eye on this evil place.
Related links:
https://www.salisburyjournal.co.uk/news/18173127.wiltshire-police-special-constable-pornographic-pictures-babies-gets-suspended-sentence/
https://www.britannica.com/place/Wiltshire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wiltshire
https://www.visitnorthwest.com/counties/south-west-england/
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2009/sep/15/crop-circles-england-2009-data
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