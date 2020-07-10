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Vice President of Zimbabwe Says Country Starves Because White People Didn’t Teach Them Economics
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55 views • July 10, 2020
Mohadi begins by addressing economic worries and poses the question: “Is it government that is causing that?”
After a brief pause, he adds, “How are they causing it? I’m saying this because, one, we got our political independence, but the white man never gave us the knowledge of how to run the economy.”
Read more: https://nationalfile.com/video-after-years-of-hyperinflation-vice-president-of-zimbabwe-blames-whites-for-not-teaching-them-economics/
After a brief pause, he adds, “How are they causing it? I’m saying this because, one, we got our political independence, but the white man never gave us the knowledge of how to run the economy.”
Read more: https://nationalfile.com/video-after-years-of-hyperinflation-vice-president-of-zimbabwe-blames-whites-for-not-teaching-them-economics/
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