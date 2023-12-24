Dumbocrat quotes on congressional subpoenas

When Republicans don't show up for their congressional subpoena, they get prosecuted and convicted. Do you think Hunter Biden will get the same treatment and talking points after he didn't show up for his subpoena in 2023? Enjoy the blatant hypocrisy here folks...
