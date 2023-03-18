Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff Tabea’s Coconut Cream Sauce

Here’s a hearty vegan mushroom stroganoff that’s quick to prepare and delicious. With chunks of mushrooms, whole grape tomatoes, and fresh rosemary, this vegan creamy pasta sauce is rich and full of flavor. It serves up a healthy helping of plant-based protein with vegan ground beef in a luscious creamy, cheesy base. Serve this vegan stroganoff over pasta, rice, or potatoes, for a deliciously different and satisfying main dish that you can make in a hurry.
#VeganStroganoff #CoconutCreamSauce #amazingdiscoveries
