Do Not Underestimate The Forces That Are Lining Up Against Us-Forewarned Is Forearmed

Just in-Trump has been indicted by the Soros lackey and attention hound Alvin Bragg, and the Manhattan Grand Jury. Smells like politricks to me. Clearly, America is now a Banana Republic. Plus, we know that the gender dysphoric have scheduled their "day of vengeance", ironically, for April 1st. April Fool's Day. And we know whatever illegal crap they pull, they will have the support of the Canaanite law enforcement and legal systems in place, so watch your step this weekend. Many AnTiFa and their kin have been trained in Syria and Ukraine with weapons, in combat, and other various warcraft skills. Do not underestimate their want for violence, nor their abilities to bring it. Thank you for watching and God bless you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.