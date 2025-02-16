BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E286 Parash 017 Sh’mot 18_1 – 20_23 TEN COMMANDMENTS Yitro

BGMCTV E286 Parash 017 Sh’mot 18:1 – 20:23 Yitro





Exo 18:19 So listen now to what I have to say. I will give you some advice, and God will be with you. You should represent the people before God, and you should bring their cases to God. Exo 18:20 You should also teach them the laws and the teachings, and show them how to live their lives and what work they should do. Exo 18:21 But you should choose from among all the people competent men who are God-fearing, honest and incorruptible to be their leaders, in charge of thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.





The family values of the God of Avraham do not change. Not before, not now, not ever. These values should be tought to our children in an uncompromising way. So that when they grow up they will be good God-fearing leaders. In this teaching we will go over these beautiful laws along with the 10 that began them all.





