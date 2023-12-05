Freedom Flyers Fight Back And Middle East Madness | MSOM Ep. 887

Attorney for the US Freedom Flyers Ana Garner joins the show to talk about the organization and it fighting back against the Covid1984 nightmare we are all still enduring on some level. Then Stuart J. Hooper comes on to discuss the murky waters of the Middle East and what is actually happening on a global scale.
Check Out More of Jason Bermas Below:
https://rumble.com/TheInfoWarrior
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas
Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version of this episode below!
Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER
Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!
When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/
SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!
It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.
Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!
https://bit.ly/KirkElliottPhD-Bermas
GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:
Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:
To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666
Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:
To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews
For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.
Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:
Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews
“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS
Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com
Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.
CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY
Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)
Nationwide Local Channels
Thousands of Movies & TV Series
Stream on up to 5 devices at a time
No Contract & No Hidden Fees
Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com
Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.