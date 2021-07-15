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WHAT IF THE ARIZONA AUDIT SHOWS THAT TRUMP WON?
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730 views • July 15, 2021
What if Trump actually did win the election in November of 2020?
What if the incredible series of cascading events that took place late at night after election day was supposed to have ended – what if those events – all of which sure seemed to point in one particular direction – what if those things really were the clear indicators of flagrant fraud that many thought they were? What if the bizarre, incalculably unlikely alignment of beyond shady seeming activities in key precincts of key swing states were part of a coordinated effort to steal the presidency?
What if?
We’re still allowed to ask those sorts of questions in the USSA, right?
Which brings us to Arizona, where an audit of the 2020 election has been underway for a while now...
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Referenced link to AZ Senate Hearing: https://www.azleg.gov/liveproceedings/
What if the incredible series of cascading events that took place late at night after election day was supposed to have ended – what if those events – all of which sure seemed to point in one particular direction – what if those things really were the clear indicators of flagrant fraud that many thought they were? What if the bizarre, incalculably unlikely alignment of beyond shady seeming activities in key precincts of key swing states were part of a coordinated effort to steal the presidency?
What if?
We’re still allowed to ask those sorts of questions in the USSA, right?
Which brings us to Arizona, where an audit of the 2020 election has been underway for a while now...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Referenced link to AZ Senate Hearing: https://www.azleg.gov/liveproceedings/
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