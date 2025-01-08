BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Essential Oils are Amazing (Frankincense & Myrrh)
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
135 views • 3 months ago

In this special Christmas week episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives into the miraculous healing properties of frankincense and myrrh, the precious gifts brought to baby Jesus by the wise men. Both essential oils have long been celebrated for their profound health benefits, from reducing inflammation and joint pain to boosting skin health and treating bacterial infections. Dr. Ardis explains how these plant-derived oils, along with other natural remedies, can offer incredible support for your well-being. He also highlights the importance of essential oils in skin care, sharing insights into how they can help treat acne, wounds, and more. Tune in to discover why these ancient gifts remain valuable today!

Products Mentioned:

Listen now and learn how to incorporate the power of nature’s oils into your wellness routine this holiday season!

Don't forget: Any orders over $99 at The Dr. Ardis Show come with free shipping!

Keywords
essential oilsfrankincensemyrrhdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy