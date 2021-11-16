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VATICAN PRO-ABORTS: FRANCIS OWNED BY NEW WORLD ORDER | REMNANT TV
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60 views • November 16, 2021
Watch Francis’s Speech: October 16 2021, IV World Meeting of Popular Movements https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqNsr9cBsXM&;t=2468s
In this first episode of the new show, The Remnant Underground, Michael Matt discusses the ramifications of Pope Francis promoting population control guru, Jeffrey Sachs, as a permanent member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.
Aside from being militantly pro-contraception, Sachs is also co-author of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which promote abortion worldwide.
So, here’s the question: How pro-life can Francis possibly be, when he has no problem partnering with pro-abort population controllers?
Next up, Francis says the whole world must get vaccinated and the “peaceful protesters” who burned down Minneapolis are today’s “Good Samaritans”.
And guess what? Last week, Francis called on Big Tech to crack down on your freedom of speech...and this was AFTER he'd rolled out the red carpet for Nancy Pelosi.
We’re getting to the point now where one cannot be a sincere Catholic and a defender of Francis at the same time, the two being mutually exclusive.
Michael analyses a recent speech by Pope Francis that proves beyond any shadow of a doubt that this man has betrayed the Church of Christ and turned her over to radical globalists who are hellbent on building a New World Order out of the ashes of Christendom.
Plus, Michael provides an update on his family’s COVID recovery.
Sign Up for the Catholic Identity Conference Video On-Demand, emceed by Michael Matt: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/cic-videos-on-demand
If you'd like to contribute to RTV's expansion, please consider a donation: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today
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Access the Remnant Newspaper's 55 year archive when you subscribe to the Remnant's E-Edition: https://remnant-mn.newsmemory.com/
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our channel!
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
In this first episode of the new show, The Remnant Underground, Michael Matt discusses the ramifications of Pope Francis promoting population control guru, Jeffrey Sachs, as a permanent member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.
Aside from being militantly pro-contraception, Sachs is also co-author of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which promote abortion worldwide.
So, here’s the question: How pro-life can Francis possibly be, when he has no problem partnering with pro-abort population controllers?
Next up, Francis says the whole world must get vaccinated and the “peaceful protesters” who burned down Minneapolis are today’s “Good Samaritans”.
And guess what? Last week, Francis called on Big Tech to crack down on your freedom of speech...and this was AFTER he'd rolled out the red carpet for Nancy Pelosi.
We’re getting to the point now where one cannot be a sincere Catholic and a defender of Francis at the same time, the two being mutually exclusive.
Michael analyses a recent speech by Pope Francis that proves beyond any shadow of a doubt that this man has betrayed the Church of Christ and turned her over to radical globalists who are hellbent on building a New World Order out of the ashes of Christendom.
Plus, Michael provides an update on his family’s COVID recovery.
Sign Up for the Catholic Identity Conference Video On-Demand, emceed by Michael Matt: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/cic-videos-on-demand
If you'd like to contribute to RTV's expansion, please consider a donation: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today
Stay Connected to RTV. Sign up for Michael Matt’s E-blast: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates
Subscribe to Remnant TV's independent platform: https://remnant-tv.com/user
Access the Remnant Newspaper's 55 year archive when you subscribe to the Remnant's E-Edition: https://remnant-mn.newsmemory.com/
Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our channel!
Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Michael_J_Matt
Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733
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