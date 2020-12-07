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How Your Thoughts Will Affect This Election - For Better Or Worse.
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36 views • December 07, 2020
This video starts with a vision – moves on to the true power of your thinking – and ends with “we will never surrender.”
Links
Michael Knight Books: https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop (There are free PDFs there as well)
Dr Roger Nelson Golden Thread articles http://noosphere.princeton.edu/goldenthread.html
Donations Link https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Links
Michael Knight Books: https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop (There are free PDFs there as well)
Dr Roger Nelson Golden Thread articles http://noosphere.princeton.edu/goldenthread.html
Donations Link https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
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