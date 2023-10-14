Col. Douglas Macgregor: Iran did not trigger this.... they do not fund Hamas. Qatar funds Hamas.

Col. Douglas Macgregor:

The Middle East is not the Middle East it was 20 years ago. Iran had no role in triggering this.

We need to understand that Qatar funds Hamas, not Iran. Secondly, Qatar also funds Turkey and The Turks are the real power.





