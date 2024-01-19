Create New Account
DEVIL IN THE WATER
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

Friends, the global atheists and satanists who control the world are doubling down on their efforts to extinguish humanity and usher in the global slave plantation engineered by Lucifer himself. They want you land, air and water - and after watching this one you will realize what they have put in the water we drink. The Devil is in the water. Dr. Diane Kazer and a special guest join me to shine the light of truth.

