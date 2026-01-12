1-11-2026

Romans 3:1-6 God Used An Imperfect People To Bring His Perfect Word

Intro: Today the Bible is still the number one selling book in the world. The United States is still the number one Bible producing, reading and distributing country in the world…by far. And He did it through an imperfect people…the Jewish people. Funny that a Jewish book, written entirely by Jews except maybe Luke….but scholars are recently discovering that Luke may have been Jewish also….This book written by the hated Jewish people.

Today Jews are hated on the level of the 1930’s around the world. It is getting unsafe to put an Israel flag in your front yard or to be a known Jewish person in many places in AMERICA! Yet we love or used to love their book…..the Bible! Only God can do the things He does that perplex us…….but He makes it to become perfect sense when we understand God and His work in this world.