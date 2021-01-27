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Words From The Lord: "A Silouette Of A Man" & "The Man Who Emerges" - THE ANTCHRIST IS ABOUT TO TAKE HIS THRONE!! - FIRST FRUITS TANSFIGURATION!! - "A Shift! A Sudden Jolt!!" -
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154 views • January 27, 2021
A Silhouette of a Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jMDHpj3Amg
The Man Who Emerges, Context and Explanatory Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QGdo0xLB4g
Prophetic Message 1/25/21 A Shift! A Sudden JOLT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebFFuAjf5jg
Dream of UN Tanks, New York Under Water – Erik Espinoza
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-un-tanks-new-york-under-water-erik-espinoza/
A Descent Into Madness / Table Talk – The Pen
https://444prophecynews.com/a-descent-into-madness-table-talk-the-pen/
Important message for the Dominican Republic – Incognito
https://444prophecynews.com/important-message-for-the-dominican-republic-incognito/
Destination Of The Lukewarm – Dan
https://444prophecynews.com/destination-of-the-lukewarm-dan/
Christian Persecution: People Being Chased and Persecuted – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/christian-persecution-people-being-chased-and-persecuted-nadia-isaac/
You’re NOT Good Enough! And you’re DEFINITELY NOT worthy! (the😈pov)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfI5gA9JSQY
Newborn Baby in ICU Worshipping God As Mom Sings! God is so good! - This is Awesome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0VAyV5aB1I
God’s Law vs Man’s Law
http://preparedchristian.net/gods-law-vs-mans-law/#.YBDUrehKiM_
__________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jMDHpj3Amg
The Man Who Emerges, Context and Explanatory Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QGdo0xLB4g
Prophetic Message 1/25/21 A Shift! A Sudden JOLT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebFFuAjf5jg
Dream of UN Tanks, New York Under Water – Erik Espinoza
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-un-tanks-new-york-under-water-erik-espinoza/
A Descent Into Madness / Table Talk – The Pen
https://444prophecynews.com/a-descent-into-madness-table-talk-the-pen/
Important message for the Dominican Republic – Incognito
https://444prophecynews.com/important-message-for-the-dominican-republic-incognito/
Destination Of The Lukewarm – Dan
https://444prophecynews.com/destination-of-the-lukewarm-dan/
Christian Persecution: People Being Chased and Persecuted – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/christian-persecution-people-being-chased-and-persecuted-nadia-isaac/
You’re NOT Good Enough! And you’re DEFINITELY NOT worthy! (the😈pov)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfI5gA9JSQY
Newborn Baby in ICU Worshipping God As Mom Sings! God is so good! - This is Awesome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0VAyV5aB1I
God’s Law vs Man’s Law
http://preparedchristian.net/gods-law-vs-mans-law/#.YBDUrehKiM_
__________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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