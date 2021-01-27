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Words From The Lord: "A Silouette Of A Man" & "The Man Who Emerges" - THE ANTCHRIST IS ABOUT TO TAKE HIS THRONE!! - FIRST FRUITS TANSFIGURATION!! - "A Shift! A Sudden Jolt!!" -
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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154 views • January 27, 2021
A Silhouette of a Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jMDHpj3Amg

The Man Who Emerges, Context and Explanatory Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QGdo0xLB4g

Prophetic Message 1/25/21 A Shift! A Sudden JOLT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebFFuAjf5jg

Dream of UN Tanks, New York Under Water – Erik Espinoza
https://444prophecynews.com/dream-of-un-tanks-new-york-under-water-erik-espinoza/

A Descent Into Madness / Table Talk – The Pen
https://444prophecynews.com/a-descent-into-madness-table-talk-the-pen/

Important message for the Dominican Republic – Incognito
https://444prophecynews.com/important-message-for-the-dominican-republic-incognito/

Destination Of The Lukewarm – Dan
https://444prophecynews.com/destination-of-the-lukewarm-dan/

Christian Persecution: People Being Chased and Persecuted – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/christian-persecution-people-being-chased-and-persecuted-nadia-isaac/

You’re NOT Good Enough! And you’re DEFINITELY NOT worthy! (the😈pov)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfI5gA9JSQY

Newborn Baby in ICU Worshipping God As Mom Sings! God is so good! - This is Awesome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0VAyV5aB1I

God’s Law vs Man’s Law
http://preparedchristian.net/gods-law-vs-mans-law/#.YBDUrehKiM_
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Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
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