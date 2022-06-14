James 5:1-5 – Did Jesus Say That The Rich Will Be Blessed?





Enjoy these short videos about what Jesus REALLY taught!







Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -

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