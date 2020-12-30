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Nurse Who Exposed 'COVID Epicenter' Fraud Rallies Medical Professionals At The US Capital On January 6th
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416 views • December 30, 2020
Nurse Erin Olszewski, author of "Undercover Epicenter Nurse," joins Alex Jones live via Skype to spread the word about the gathering of nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals at the US Capital on January 6th to speak out about the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.
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