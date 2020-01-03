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Global Prayers For Australia-Wildfire Update*Jakarta Sinking*Extinct Volcanoes Coming Back To Life*
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Global Prayers For Australia
For Australia.... Love and Light and Rain for you ALL down there.
Worldwide Collective Prayer Invitation for Australia: 🙏💛🙏🏻
Currently there are out-of-control fires in 4 States of Australia. Human and animals lives are at risk-- with both human and many animal fatalities already. They need a miracle to bring on the rain.
The power of people praying together is very powerful.
You are invited to partake in a 3 minute prayer/intention where we collectively see/feel/hear:
A massive gathering of monsoon rain, falling on the affected areas (see map below), lasting for days. Gentle consistant rain, soaking into the land, all fires are put out. See/feel/hear the people celebrating, full of joy and gratitude. All animals too are grateful !
See/feel/hear this in 3D, colour, present time, NOW.
Collectively praying!/ intending together at the same time, has a much more powerful effect than when we pray individually. Please feel free to post this invitation to any friends or groups in your community 💛
Whatever faith or spiritual belief you connect to, enlist the Grace of this to come to Australia's aid. The Compassionate Grace of the Divine will hear our calling!
You have two time options, depending on what suits you (cities/countries in alphabetical order, enough examples to figure out your time zone ) :
Adelaide: Fri 3 Jan 5.30pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 5.30am
Auckland: Fri 3 Jan 8pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 8am
Beijing : Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Sat 4 Jan 3am
Berlin:Fri 3 Jan 8am, or Friday 3 Jan 8pm
Cape Town: Fri 3 Jan 9am, or Fri 3 Jan 9pm
Chennai: Fri 3 Jan 12.30pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 12.30am
London : Fri 3 Jan 7am, or Fri 3 Jan 7pm
Malaysia: Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 3am
New York: Fri 3 Jan 2am, or Fri 3 Jan 2pm
Perth: Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 3am
San Francisco: Thurs 2 Jan 11pm, or Fri 3Jan 11am
Singapore: Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 3am
Sydney: Fri 3 Jan 6pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 6am
Tokyo: Fri 3 Jan 4pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 4am
Turkey: Fri 3 Jan 10am, or Fri 3 Jan 10pm
Ukraine: Fri 3 Jan 8am, or Fri 3 Jan 8pm
Vancouver: Thurs 2 Jan 11pm, or Friday 3 Jan 11am
Vladivostok: Fri 3 Jan 5pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 5am
Many thanks for your love and care, rich blessings to you all. 💛🙏🏻💛💦💧💦💧💦💛🙏🏻💛
Author Brigeeta Light
Please Subscribe to our Two channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.newsweek.com/australia-wildfire-map-update-bushfires-sydney-new-south-wales-1480207
https://time.com/5758186/australia-bushfire-size/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/torrential-rain-flooding-and-landslides-claim-16-lives-in-jakarta-11577970970
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/puerto-rico-earthquake-swarm-2019-2020.html
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/oklahoma-tornado-record-number-2019-video.html
https://watchers.news/2020/01/03/norway-records-warmest-ever-january-day-in-rare-heatwave/
https://electroverse.net/greenland-just-set-a-new-all-time-record-low-temperature/
https://electroverse.net/anchorage-breaks-its-all-time-new-years-snowfall-record/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/03/2020-quadrantid-meteor-shower-peaks-around-08-00-utc-on-january-4/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/02/asteroid-2019-yv4/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/02/the-weekly-volcanic-activity-report-december-25-31-2019/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/02/extinct-volcanoes-are-coming-back-to-life/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/toronto-rectangular-clouds-sky-haarp-photo.html
https://urbansurvivalsite.com/pioneer-foods-eating-after-shtf/
https://insteading.com/blog/soil-temperature/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/australia-fire-map-updates-news-video.html
For Australia.... Love and Light and Rain for you ALL down there.
Worldwide Collective Prayer Invitation for Australia: 🙏💛🙏🏻
Currently there are out-of-control fires in 4 States of Australia. Human and animals lives are at risk-- with both human and many animal fatalities already. They need a miracle to bring on the rain.
The power of people praying together is very powerful.
You are invited to partake in a 3 minute prayer/intention where we collectively see/feel/hear:
A massive gathering of monsoon rain, falling on the affected areas (see map below), lasting for days. Gentle consistant rain, soaking into the land, all fires are put out. See/feel/hear the people celebrating, full of joy and gratitude. All animals too are grateful !
See/feel/hear this in 3D, colour, present time, NOW.
Collectively praying!/ intending together at the same time, has a much more powerful effect than when we pray individually. Please feel free to post this invitation to any friends or groups in your community 💛
Whatever faith or spiritual belief you connect to, enlist the Grace of this to come to Australia's aid. The Compassionate Grace of the Divine will hear our calling!
You have two time options, depending on what suits you (cities/countries in alphabetical order, enough examples to figure out your time zone ) :
Adelaide: Fri 3 Jan 5.30pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 5.30am
Auckland: Fri 3 Jan 8pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 8am
Beijing : Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Sat 4 Jan 3am
Berlin:Fri 3 Jan 8am, or Friday 3 Jan 8pm
Cape Town: Fri 3 Jan 9am, or Fri 3 Jan 9pm
Chennai: Fri 3 Jan 12.30pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 12.30am
London : Fri 3 Jan 7am, or Fri 3 Jan 7pm
Malaysia: Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 3am
New York: Fri 3 Jan 2am, or Fri 3 Jan 2pm
Perth: Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 3am
San Francisco: Thurs 2 Jan 11pm, or Fri 3Jan 11am
Singapore: Fri 3 Jan 3pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 3am
Sydney: Fri 3 Jan 6pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 6am
Tokyo: Fri 3 Jan 4pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 4am
Turkey: Fri 3 Jan 10am, or Fri 3 Jan 10pm
Ukraine: Fri 3 Jan 8am, or Fri 3 Jan 8pm
Vancouver: Thurs 2 Jan 11pm, or Friday 3 Jan 11am
Vladivostok: Fri 3 Jan 5pm, or Saturday 4 Jan 5am
Many thanks for your love and care, rich blessings to you all. 💛🙏🏻💛💦💧💦💧💦💛🙏🏻💛
Author Brigeeta Light
Please Subscribe to our Two channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.newsweek.com/australia-wildfire-map-update-bushfires-sydney-new-south-wales-1480207
https://time.com/5758186/australia-bushfire-size/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/torrential-rain-flooding-and-landslides-claim-16-lives-in-jakarta-11577970970
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/puerto-rico-earthquake-swarm-2019-2020.html
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/oklahoma-tornado-record-number-2019-video.html
https://watchers.news/2020/01/03/norway-records-warmest-ever-january-day-in-rare-heatwave/
https://electroverse.net/greenland-just-set-a-new-all-time-record-low-temperature/
https://electroverse.net/anchorage-breaks-its-all-time-new-years-snowfall-record/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/03/2020-quadrantid-meteor-shower-peaks-around-08-00-utc-on-january-4/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/02/asteroid-2019-yv4/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/02/the-weekly-volcanic-activity-report-december-25-31-2019/
https://watchers.news/2020/01/02/extinct-volcanoes-are-coming-back-to-life/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/toronto-rectangular-clouds-sky-haarp-photo.html
https://urbansurvivalsite.com/pioneer-foods-eating-after-shtf/
https://insteading.com/blog/soil-temperature/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/01/australia-fire-map-updates-news-video.html
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