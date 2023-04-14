Jim Jordan: Alvin Bragg is interfering in our investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg suing him and alleging that the Republican lawmaker is trying to wage a campaign of intimidation over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump on 'Kennedy.' #foxbusiness #kennedy







