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Old School Chest Expander ! " Side Lateral Raise " Exercise # 4
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33 views • April 07, 2022
Pump the Delts, upper Back and Traps with chest expander "Side Lateral Raises" ! When you can't get to the gym.
It ain't lifting weights but it'll get your muscles pumped and it's fun too !
Great for those training over 60 too !
Uniqueness of Springs is their resistance is Self-Progressing. As you get stronger the overload naturally increases. Spring Progressive Overload.
It ain't lifting weights but it'll get your muscles pumped and it's fun too !
Great for those training over 60 too !
Uniqueness of Springs is their resistance is Self-Progressing. As you get stronger the overload naturally increases. Spring Progressive Overload.
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