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Does Coronavirus Mark the Death of Cash
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2 views • May 19, 2020
During this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, more and more businesses are embracing the cashless economic system in an attempt to help flatten the curve of infection by reducing the number of ways in which the virus can be spread. This video explores how such a shift could be leading to the fulfillment of Bible prophecy about the Mark of the Beast (Revelation 13). Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information.http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
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