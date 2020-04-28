© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life 10 Years After Blowing the Whistle: Richard Grove interviewed by We Are Change CT
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • April 28, 2020
Filmed May 27, 2013: We Are Change CT got a chance to meet & interview whistleblower Richard Grove, creator of the website http://www.tragedyandhope.com/ & producer of The Ultimate History Lesson. Jeff Durkin got a chance to discuss reasons for getting involved in activism, the decline of public school education, also talking about new methods of learning information around us, and discussing solutions for people to get involved in activism. Richard blew the whistle in 2003, and published a public disclosure via mp3 & transcript on May 31, 2006 titled "Project Constellation: A Message to the Future of America".
Learn more about Richard Grove: http://www.tragedyandhope.com
Follow Richard @ https://twitter.com/tragedyandhope
Follow Jeff @ https://twitter.com/Jeffwrcct
Check out our Website: http://www.wearechangect.org
Subscribe & Support: http://www.youtube.com/wearechangect
LIKE us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WRCCT
Would You Like to Know More?
History... So It Doesn't Repeat (Official HD Playlist) http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscr...
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHo...
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimateh...
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-br...
ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.
Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.
Learn more about Richard Grove: http://www.tragedyandhope.com
Follow Richard @ https://twitter.com/tragedyandhope
Follow Jeff @ https://twitter.com/Jeffwrcct
Check out our Website: http://www.wearechangect.org
Subscribe & Support: http://www.youtube.com/wearechangect
LIKE us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/WRCCT
Would You Like to Know More?
History... So It Doesn't Repeat (Official HD Playlist) http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscr...
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHo...
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimateh...
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=...
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-br...
ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.
Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.