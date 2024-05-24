[Jan 4, 2017] How and when is Israel gathered together again in the land? (13K views on YouTube)

In this short segment from the interview I did with Chad Schafer, we discussed the timing and nature of how Israel is gathered once again in the last days. Did it happen in 1948 or is it yet to happen?If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology