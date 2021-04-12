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"911 First Responder Speaks Up for America" Lt. Frank Moore--Over 3650 views on YouTube
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41 views • April 12, 2021
Lt. Frank Moore is a retired New York City Firefighter who dug headfirst into the steaming, burning rubble of the Twin Towers on 911 looking for survivors. His book, “America the Exceptional: Restoring a Wayward Nation’s Greatness” is as good as its title makes it sound. Frank comes from the same heart and spiritual place as I do and we discuss our very similar views on what makes American a blessed nation and how we might fight to revive this love of individuality and equality under God. Most of the hour is devoted to Frank’s eloquent understanding of America and the direction we must take to survive and once again to thrive. Frank’s voice is remarkable in its clarity and fund of information. You will love listening to him. Frank’s book was published in 2019 shortly before COVID-19. The principles he describes and which we share explain what has been lost and must be found to fight against the assault of the global predators domestically and internationally. Frank is a fund of insights and information and you will definitely learn from him about America's founding and about today's betrayal of origins.
Frank Moore’s book, America the Exceptional, can be ordered through Amazon.com.
Peter and Ginger Breggin’s book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, can be ordered in advance of publication through www.WeAreThe Prey.com. As a bonus, the purchaser will immediately be emailed the 400 page manuscript with its 800 citations so that you can have all the information before the book arrives.
Frank Moore’s book, America the Exceptional, can be ordered through Amazon.com.
Peter and Ginger Breggin’s book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, can be ordered in advance of publication through www.WeAreThe Prey.com. As a bonus, the purchaser will immediately be emailed the 400 page manuscript with its 800 citations so that you can have all the information before the book arrives.
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