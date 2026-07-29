July's Great Grilling ~The Flavorable Fauci Filet~

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First Off, We Would Like to Thank Rand Paul for His Unwavering Search for Justic for The Perhaps 36 Million People Killed World Wide by Doctor Fauci and Bill Gates' Corona Consipiricy!
The Initial Public Accusations by Rand Paul Began during the COVID-19 Pandemic were in 2020 Against Doctor Fauci.