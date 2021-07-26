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Stop Fighting, Start Realising
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132 views • July 26, 2021
Watch this 90 second video to tune in to the wealth forecast for the last week of July 2021. Disclaimer: The week might be challenging.
The general message as we move into the last week of the month is to stop fighting, and start looking at whatever challenge you might be facing, as your guide to what is holding you back from your sovereignty. Then start releasing whatever isn't serving you. It is time to let go!
Here is another video on YouTube that I think you should watch: You Were Put Here to be a Force of Nature. Make sure to subscribe for more wealth paradigm shifting content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
The general message as we move into the last week of the month is to stop fighting, and start looking at whatever challenge you might be facing, as your guide to what is holding you back from your sovereignty. Then start releasing whatever isn't serving you. It is time to let go!
Here is another video on YouTube that I think you should watch: You Were Put Here to be a Force of Nature. Make sure to subscribe for more wealth paradigm shifting content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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