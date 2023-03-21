New shots of the battle in the Zaporozhye direction - a Russian soldier was wounded while bandaging a colleague
The 291st motorized rifle regiment of the 42nd Guards Division repelled another attack by Ukrainian militants. During the battle, one of the soldiers of this unit provided first aid to his comrade, but was wounded. Judging by the footage of the "arrival", the fighter was wounded by fragments of a 155-mm projectile.
It should be noted that all Russian fighters from the video are alive, but due to the close rupture of the Ukrainian shell, they received a shell shock. At the same time, active headphones saved our guys from more serious head and hearing injuries, without which the consequences of the “arrival” could have been irreparable.
