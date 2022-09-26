They're Holding Back. Why?

* They don’t know what Trump is going to do with them in 2025.
* The greatest advantage the entire world has against evil actors right now is that DJT remains more powerful as a sitting candidate for president than anyone in four generations.
* The threat of his return is doing more right now to restore the balance of power on the national and international stage than anything Team [Bidan] could possibly do.
* Trump was and is a man who can’t stand for America to be last on anything.
Weekly Briefing With Chanel Rion | 29 August 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.