They're Holding Back. Why?

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* They don’t know what Trump is going to do with them in 2025.
* The greatest advantage the entire world has against evil actors right now is that DJT remains more powerful as a sitting candidate for president than anyone in four generations.
* The threat of his return is doing more right now to restore the balance of power on the national and international stage than anything Team [Bidan] could possibly do.
* Trump was and is a man who can’t stand for America to be last on anything.
Weekly Briefing With Chanel Rion | 29 August 2022