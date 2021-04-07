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Pentagon officially declassifies 'UFO' videos
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259 views • April 07, 2021
Pentagon officially declassifies 'UFO' videos
The Pentagon have officially released 3 videos containing evidence of "unidentified flying objects."
These videos were captured in 2004 and 2015 by US navy pilots during flight training sessions and were previously leaked online, but were believed to be fake.
What do you think about the footage? Let me know in the comments below!
Fly High, Fear Less.
Music:
Eroika - Ambient Wave 9 (Stretched)
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idjSm...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-c...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/28/us...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/...
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/...
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FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
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Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
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Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #UFO #Aliens #UFO2020
The Pentagon have officially released 3 videos containing evidence of "unidentified flying objects."
These videos were captured in 2004 and 2015 by US navy pilots during flight training sessions and were previously leaked online, but were believed to be fake.
What do you think about the footage? Let me know in the comments below!
Fly High, Fear Less.
Music:
Eroika - Ambient Wave 9 (Stretched)
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idjSm...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-c...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/28/us...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/...
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/...
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #UFO #Aliens #UFO2020
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